Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $62,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,471,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,452,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,977,000 after acquiring an additional 668,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average of $293.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

