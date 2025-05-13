Interval Partners LP Sells 5,444 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $662.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.95. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,357.73, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.56.

View Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.