Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $290,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,504,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.02.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

