OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $114.52 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $114,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,028,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after acquiring an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus set a $465.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.38.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $416.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

