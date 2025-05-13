OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 1,403 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.28% of AON worth $216,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $353.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $275.07 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.52.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.