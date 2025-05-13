Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Agenus stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Agenus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

