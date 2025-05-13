Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Five9 Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -140.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. Five9 has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

