OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,705,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,215 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 21.5% of OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 1.49% of Full Truck Alliance worth $169,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

