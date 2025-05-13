Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of KPTI opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.