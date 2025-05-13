Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.24%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

