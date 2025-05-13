NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.50. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.