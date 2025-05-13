FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

In other FutureFuel news, Director Richard P. Rowe purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,000. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

