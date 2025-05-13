Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.44, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of TEO opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

