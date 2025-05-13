Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys 740,000 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,000 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $41,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $7,141,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 95,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.08. CG Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.