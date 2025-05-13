Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,861,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

