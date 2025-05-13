Moore Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,829 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

American Tower Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.81 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

