GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22, Zacks reports. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $271.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 9.7%
Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.16. GigaCloud Technology has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.
GigaCloud Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 2nd that permits the company to buyback $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCT
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Plan +$130B in Buybacks: Why Markets Wanted Even More
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lyft: Profitability Milestone and Buyback Fuel Investor Optimism
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Alternative Asset Managers Are Raising Dividends by 5% to 25%
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.