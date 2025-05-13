GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22, Zacks reports. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $271.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.16. GigaCloud Technology has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 2nd that permits the company to buyback $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCT shares. Roth Capital cut GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

