Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after buying an additional 270,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,443,000 after buying an additional 1,196,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,595,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research raised their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

