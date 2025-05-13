Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,000. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 6.8% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after buying an additional 168,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,199,000 after purchasing an additional 160,882 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

SFM opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $333,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,065.36. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $609,595.12. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,141 shares of company stock worth $14,851,836 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

