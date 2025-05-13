141,192 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Meridiem Capital Partners LP

Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,884,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.5% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,372,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,146.1% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 407,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 375,103 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE TSM opened at $186.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $187.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.