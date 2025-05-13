The Kroger Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Kroger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Kroger Stock Down 4.1%

KR opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,923 shares of company stock worth $22,867,124 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kroger stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger



The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

