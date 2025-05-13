Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. Invests $6 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 5.0% of Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 7.2%

EL stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $139.34.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

