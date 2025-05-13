Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $234.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.