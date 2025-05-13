MXC (MXC) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $388,444.08 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103,426.95 or 0.99645942 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,755.81 or 0.98999337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,936,959,280 coins and its circulating supply is 2,936,943,886 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,936,744,112.24000012. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.0012104 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $483,457.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

