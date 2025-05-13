Compound Price Reaches $46.50 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $46.50 or 0.00044797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $419.84 million and $40.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,029,537 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,029,537.21428524 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.84754005 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 570 active market(s) with $45,428,840.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

