Daiwa America Upgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to “Strong-Buy”

Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

eBay Stock Down 0.5%

EBAY opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $71.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in eBay by 2,536.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $202,346,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

