QuarkChain Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,120,501,646 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

