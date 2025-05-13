Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 84,344 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 97,327 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,794.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 369,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.3%

FCX stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

