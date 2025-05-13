London Co. of Virginia Sells 753,837 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,837 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.11% of CarMax worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cfra Research raised CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

