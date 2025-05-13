Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $90.07

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,290 shares of company stock valued at $53,188,746. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.