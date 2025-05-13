MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 845,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,672 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $67,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $2,996,700 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

