Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in CarMax by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CarMax Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE KMX opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

