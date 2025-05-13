DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

