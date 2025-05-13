McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,646 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 854,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 2.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.