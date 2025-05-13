Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,994 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after buying an additional 21,118,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after buying an additional 408,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,123,000 after buying an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,298,000 after buying an additional 519,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shell Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

