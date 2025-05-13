McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $598.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

