McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 197,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

