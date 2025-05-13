Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,920. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $224,367.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

