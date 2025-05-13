Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.5% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 96,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $88,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,016.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $958.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $964.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $771.43 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $9,140,195 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

