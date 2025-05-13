Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.1%
NYSE:ETO opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2025
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks Plan +$130B in Buybacks: Why Markets Wanted Even More
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Lyft: Profitability Milestone and Buyback Fuel Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.