Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:ETO opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.10 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,600. The trade was a 500.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio purchased 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,460.40. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

