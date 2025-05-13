McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Insider Transactions at Radiant Logistics

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

