Maven Securities LTD Has $6.83 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $202.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average of $177.29. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $206.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Read Our Latest Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.