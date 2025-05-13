Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVM stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

