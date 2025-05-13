Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

