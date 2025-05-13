Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Upland Software stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

In other Upland Software news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,885.52. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 646.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

