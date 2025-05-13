A10 Networks, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

A10 Networks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Raymond James assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

