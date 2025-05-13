UMB Financial (UMBF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF):

5/2/2025 – UMB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2025 – UMB Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

5/1/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $115.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – UMB Financial is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – UMB Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2025 – UMB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 442.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in UMB Financial by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

