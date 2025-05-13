LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

LIVN stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $30,954,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,102,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $21,340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 339,139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 742,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,214,000 after purchasing an additional 328,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

