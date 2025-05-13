Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
WD opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.64. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $118.19.
Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop
In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WD
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walker & Dunlop
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Plan +$130B in Buybacks: Why Markets Wanted Even More
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Lyft: Profitability Milestone and Buyback Fuel Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.