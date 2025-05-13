Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.64. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WD

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.