BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,225. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,025. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $1,676,533 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.